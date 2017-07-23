1,000 Almaty residents participate in night bike ride

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The second night bike ride gathered some 1,000 bicycle riders in Almaty city tonight, Kazinform reports.

They rode along the 9 km route from the Nurly Tau Business Center to the Park of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







"I'm very happy. This is the first time I'm doing the night bike ride and I won it. I ride bikes with my husband very often and I would like to thank him for ‘dragging' me into it. I would also like to say huge thank you to organizers," winner Nona said happily.







The second bike ride was organized within the framework of the Sporttyk Almaty program. It was aimed at developing mass sport in the megapolis. The organizers are planning to hold 8 bike rides until yearend.



