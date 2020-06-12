1,000 lose power in rude storm in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Rude wind in the Shubarkuduk village of Temir district damaged the roofs of buildings and downed lighting columns, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the regional Emergency Situations Department.

Gusty wind partially tore off the roofs of a two-story building, a two-story district hospital, a two-story school named after Zhansen Kereyev.

About 1,000 customers, including 109 organizations across the region, remained without electricity.

Moreover, the rude wind in Aktobe region broke electric poles and caused delay for the Atyrau-Nur-Sultan passenger train.