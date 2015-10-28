1,000-year-old Bible recovered in central Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police confiscated a Bible estimated to be 1,000 years old in the central Turkish city of Tokat on Tuesday, Trend.az reported referring to The DailySabah.com.

Police detained three suspects who were attempting to sell the Bible, written in the old Assyriac language, to undercover police officers.

It is not known where the Bible originated from. Police said the book had only 51 pages left and its cover was widely damaged though pictures made of gold leafs with religious motifs inside the Bible were intact.

Tokat is the city where "Orphan Man, Standing," an authentic oil painting by Vincent Van Gogh was found last year in the boot of a vehicle owned by a suspected artifact smuggler.