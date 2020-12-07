1,010 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14,096 people, including 1,010 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,687 patients are staying at hospitals, 10,409 are receiving outpatient treatment. 241 patients are in critical condition, 39 are in extremely severe condition and 33 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 712 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.