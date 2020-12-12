  • kz
    1,041 children under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

    12:46, 12 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,926 people, including 1,041 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of 13,926 COVID-19 patients, 3,999 are being treated as in-patients and 9,927 – as out-patients. According to the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19, 225 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 36 - in critical condition, and 43 - on ventilators.


