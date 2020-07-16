1,058 more Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,058 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to a special website Coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of which 201 were recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 155 – in Almaty city, 7 – in Shymkent city, 34 in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 24 in Almaty region, 50 in Atyrau region, 162 in East Kazakhstan region,18 in Zhambyl region, 44 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Karaganda region, 58 in Kostanay region, 61 in Kyzylorda region, 52 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Turkestan region.

In total 39,066 persons beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan.