1,107 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today twenty three people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

As of May 4, the number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection has reached 1107 including 281 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 176 in Almaty, 49 in Shymkent, 78 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 76 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan region, 73 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 138 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan region and 52 in Turkestan region.