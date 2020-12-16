1,122 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,122 recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

33 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 254 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 108 in Akmola region, 10 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 185 in East Kazakhstan, 40 in Zhambyl region, 24 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 234 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 117 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered rose to 128,218.