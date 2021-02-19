1,144 recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,144 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

128 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sutan, 144 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 197 in Akmola region, 24 in Aktobe region, 179 in Almaty region, 32 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 73 in West Kazakhstan, 41 in Karaganda region, 109 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Mangistau region, 91 in Pavlodar region, 44 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide rose to 189,750.