NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 39 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

17 of them were registered in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Kostanay region, 3 in West Kazakhstan.

The number of those cured from the novel virus reached 1,173.