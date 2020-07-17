1,190 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,190 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals over the past day is 1,190 including:

98 in Nur-Sultan city,

144 in Almaty city,

179 in Shymkent city,

9 in Aktobe region,

202 in Almaty region,

44 in Atyrau region,

105 in East Kazakhstan region,

18 in Zhambyl region,

79 in West Kazakhstan region,

92 in Karaganda region,

37 in Kostanay region,

39 in Kyzylorda region,

76 in Mangistau region,

5 in Pavlodar region,

63 in Turkestan region.

In total, 66,895 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 375 people in the country.