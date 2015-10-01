  • kz
    1,196,500 unemployed people recorded in EEU in August 2015

    09:20, 01 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed people registered by employment agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries made 1,196,500 at the end of August 2015 or 1.3% of the employed groups of population.

    As the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reports, compared to August 2014, the number of unemployed people in Armenia rose by 14.2%, in Belarus - by 2.1 times, in Kazakhstan - by 5.5%, in Russia - by 13.5% and in Kyrgyzstan unemployment level decreased by 2.8%.

