    1,233 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    09:49, 10 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,233 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 daily recoveries have been recorded in Pavlodar region (191), Akmola region (190), Almaty city (178), Almaty region (152), and Kostanay region (115).

    Atyrau region has reported 95 more COVID-19 recoveries, Nur-Sultan city – 92, Karaganda region – 66, West Kazakhstan region – 50, North Kazakhstan region – 35, East Kazakhstan region – 25, Zhambyl region – 18, Aktobe region – 12, Kyzylorda region – six, Turkestan region – five, and Mangistau region – three.

    The country’s COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 179,277.


