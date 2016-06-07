1,255 school leavers score over 100 points at Unified National Testing on June 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan has summed up results of school leavers who sit the Unified National Testing (UNT) on June 6.

6,153 school leavers, including 5,168 - with the Kazakh language of instruction and 985 - with the Russian language of instruction, sat the test in 14 locations.



The average score was 80,1. 1,121 (18,2%) school leavers failed to pass the test.



No one managed to score the highest possible number of points - 125. 1,255 (20,3%) school leavers scored over 100 points.