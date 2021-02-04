1,280 new COVID-19 recorded in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs
According to the updated statistics, Pavlodar region added the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 230. Coming in second is Akmola region with 168 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of COVID-19 cases – 153. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region also added three-digit numbers of new COVID-19 cases – 111 and 109, respectively.
85 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 80 – in Karaganda region, 70 – in Almaty region, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 63 – in East Kazakhstan region, 58 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Turkestan region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Kyzylorda region.
Nationwide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 191,639 since the start of the pandemic.