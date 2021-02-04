1,280 new COVID-19 recorded in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 1,280 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the updated statistics, Pavlodar region added the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 230. Coming in second is Akmola region with 168 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of COVID-19 cases – 153. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region also added three-digit numbers of new COVID-19 cases – 111 and 109, respectively.

85 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 80 – in Karaganda region, 70 – in Almaty region, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 63 – in East Kazakhstan region, 58 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Turkestan region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 191,639 since the start of the pandemic.