1,308 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus
10:38, 01 August 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,308 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 60,825, including
275 in Nur-Sultan city,
25 in Shymkent city,
7 in Aktobe region,
17 in Atyrau region,
132 in East Kazakhstan region,
606 in Zhambyl region,
29 in West Kazakhstan region,
95 in Karaganda region,
8 in Kostanay region,
68 in Kyzylorda region,
28 in Mangistau region,
14 in Pavlodar region,
4 in Turkestan region.
In total, 60,825 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan.