1,341 new recoveries reported in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,341 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of those beaten the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 351. Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of new daily COVID-19 recoveries - 224 and 148, accordingly.

Kostanay region’s daily COVID-19 cases are also in triple-digit territory - at 103.

Almaty city has added 83 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Almaty region – 80, North Kazakhstan region – 69, Atyrau region – 62, Karaganda region – 56, West Kazakhstan region – 46, Zhambyl region – 24, East Kazakhstan region – 22, Turkestan region – 21, Shymkent city – 19, Aktobe region – 16, Mangistau region – 9, and Kyzylorda region – 8.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has totaled 183,315.