$1,385 for GGG vs.Jacobs fight tour package
21:52, 06 January 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of Kazakhstani tour operators offers tour packages for the Golovkin-Jacobs fight scheduled for March 18, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The cost of one package for 6 days and 5 nights (from March 16 to 21) comprises $1,385 per a person.
The package includes airport pick-up, transfer to hotel and back to airport, accommodation, an excursion around New York and visit to Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight (the package includes 200-category ticket).
The fight will be held March 18 at Madison Square Garden arena.