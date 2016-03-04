1.4 mln Kazakhstani women employed in business

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani business employs 1 million 440 thousand women, said Lyazzat Ramazanova, chairperson of the Council of Business Women of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

She informed that according to official statistics the population of Kazakhstan is more than 17 million 500 thousand people 52% of whom are women. Business sector employs 1.44 million women.

Lyazzat Ramazanova stressed that in the nearest future within the framework of public-private partnership (PPP) projects will be implemented in pre-school education and other spheres.

Moreover, she stressed that Almaty city has the greatest number of business women - 103 thousand.

Earlier it was reported that the number of women who head enterprises in Kazakhstan has reached 39%.