1,400 people employed at 1st stage of Industrialization Program – N Kazakhstan

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 32 projects were listed in North Kazakhstan’s first five-year industrialization program. 1,400 people were provided with jobs due to these projects’ implementation, Kazinform reports citing Governor of the region Erik Sultanov who said it today at a briefing in the Office of the Central Communications Service.

“North Kazakhstan region ranks the 6th in the republic in the paces of industrial development,” he noted.

“The commissioning of KAZTECHMACH machine-building plant became an important event for the region. The enterprise has produced 59 units of feeding vehicles and 46 combine harvesters, 22 of which were tested during the last harvesting campaign. The plant leadership has adopted a program of production localization and attracts local manufacturers now,” said the Governor.

Besides, the Governor reminded of commissioning of Raduga fast food enterprise during the video-conference with the participation of the Head of State. The enterprise produces up to 25 items of dry breakfast cereals.

According to Sultanov, the region plans to double the number of projects at the second five-year stage of the industrialization program. These are more than 80 projects worth over 100 bln tenge. 15 of them were put into operation in 2015.