NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,445 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

265 recovered in Kazakh capital, 175 in Almaty city, 11 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 104 in Almaty region, 51 in Atyrau region, 18 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan, 56 in Karaganda region, 187 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 163 in Pavlodar region, 183 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 161,758.