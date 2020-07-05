1,452 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan for the past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 4 Kazakhstan recorded 1,452 new coronavirus cases, including 924 symptom-free cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

81/43 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 72/14 in Almaty, 76/41 in Shymkent, 34/25 in Akmola region, 36/21 in Aktobe region, 122/97 in Almaty region, 342/253 in Atyrau region, 149/107 in West Kazakhstan, 73/42 in Karaganda region, 36/30 in Kostanay region, 30/13 in Kyzylorda region, 44/36 in Mangistau region, 52/15 in Pavlodar region, 19/10 in North Kazakhstan, 83/44 in Turkestan region.

As a result the number of infections climbed to 47,171.