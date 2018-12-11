1.5 million Kazakhstanis earn money via Industrialization Program, says President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has said that the industrial program creates a sustainable economy that will not be affected by global market fluctuations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have big goals to further diversify, improve infrastructure, increase labor productivity. Unfortunately, we have to admit that we are still at the start of the road. Therefore, there is much work to do. We need to expand everything we talked about today on all fronts. The industrial program has become one of the key factors for creating a stable, diversified economy that will not be affected by fluctuations in the global market situation. This is demonstrated by the specific results in the development, the manufacturing industry in particular, which we did not have. In the Soviet period, we were a mining republic, not a manufacturing one," the President said at the national teleconference during Industrialization Day.

The Head of State informed that 1,250 new enterprises (including one hundred this year alone) have been launched over the years of industrialization. "[We] have created 300,000 jobs. 1.5 million people earn income through these enterprises. Presently, 110 countries of the world consume our products. We export our commodities from Kazakhstan. The key markets, of course, are China, Russia, the countries of Central Asia and the European Union," the Head of State pointed out.

According to him, in recent years, Kazakhstan has begun manufacturing more than 500 types of products, which were previously never produced in the country, and exporting around 50 new types of goods abroad.

The President informed that the output in the manufacturing sector has more than tripled within seven years and reached almost KZT 9.5 trillion at the end of 2017, adding that these are fairly good achievements in the work done.