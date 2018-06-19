  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1.5 yo toddler found at bus station

    10:16, 19 June 2018
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Police is searching for the mother of the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler found crying on Sunday at the baby care room of the bus station of Kostanay. The boy was sitting by himself in the cradle. Police also found his diapers and a feeding bottle there.

    Police is asking for help in finding and locating the boy's mother. If her whereabouts or any information are known please notify police at 8-777-363-04-24 or 102.

    The toddler is reportedly taken to the Dolphin Children's Home. 

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Incidents Police
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!