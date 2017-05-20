1,500 citizens of Astana go in for bike ride

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mass bicycle parade devoted to Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition was held in Astana, the city administration press-service reports.

This year, 1,500 cycling professionals and amateurs showed their willingness to partake in the bike ride. The participants covered a distance of 10,500 meters along Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, Korgalzhin Highway and Turan Avenue. The end point of the ride was Astana Arena.

Anyone could take a bike on lease as the organizers of the sporting event gave such an opportunity.

They note that the bicycle parade is not a competition because it focuses on massive involvement. The winners were determined for several nominations only such as the youngest participant and the oldest one. In addition, the organizers arranged a drawing of valuable prizes for all the partakers.