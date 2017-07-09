1,500 guests from N Kazakhstan visit Astana EXPO-2017

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor Kumar Aksakalov and 1,500 residents of North Kazakhstan region have visited Astana EXPO-2017 on the invitation of Astana authorities, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

Governor Aksakalov together with North Kazakhstan residents visited the Nur-Alem Pavilion.







Nina Popova, chairperson of the Veterans Council of Taiynshinskiydistrict in North Kazakhstan region, said she would like to come back to the pavilion over and over again. She added that she is proud that Kazakhstan hosts the exhibition.







Governor Aksakalov was hugely impressed by the EXPO-2017 as well: "I am beyond impressed and feel proud of our country. All the plans made by the Head of State had been implemented."















