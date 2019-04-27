1,500 people to be employed after commissioning of Pavlodar Electrolysis Plant 2nd phase - Tokayev

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev puts high hopes on construction of the 2nd phase of Pavlodar-based Electrolysis Plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This project will enable us to attract 150 billion tenge of investments till 2023 and aluminum production will rise twofold," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the staff of the plant.

In his words, up to 1,500 people will be employed after the commissioning of the 2nd phase of the plant.



"The Government and the regional administration should promptly solve all the problematic issues. The project must be completed within the prescribed time limits. I will personally supervise its implementation," said the President.

