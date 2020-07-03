1,501 coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan over 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan registered 1,501 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 1,005 without any diseases symproms, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

119/49 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 206/131 in Almaty, 100/56 in Shymkent, 46/36 in Akmola region, 59/27 in Aktobe region, 123/102 in Almaty region, 327/267 Atyrau region, 91/38 in East Kazakhstan, 65/48 in Zhambyl region, 50/50 in West Kazakhstan, 77/50 in Karaganda region, 48/24 in Kostanay region, 25/15 in Kyzylorda region, 78/71 in Mangistau region, 37/11 in Pavlodar region, 21/15 in North Kazakhstan, 29/15 in Turkestan region.

As of now the coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan climbed to 44,075.