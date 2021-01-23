1,548 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,548 COVID-19 cases to the total caseload in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Nur-Sultan – 235. Pavlodar and Akmola regions have registered second and third biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases – 226 and 209, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kostanay region (170), Almaty city (130), North Kazakhstan region (116), and Atyrau region (104).

Almaty region has registered 83 COVID-19 cases, Karaganda region - 78, West Kazakhstan region - 74, East Kazakhstan region - 52, Zhambyl region - 27, Shymkent city – 8, and Kyzylorda region – 3. Aktobe, Mangistau, and Turketsan regions have each reported 11.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 175,390.