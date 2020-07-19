  • kz
    1,636 coronavirus-infected Kazakhstanis recorded over past day

    10:49, 19 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,636 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city – 258,

    Almaty city – 220,

    Shymkent city – 47,

    Akmola region – 50,

    Aktobe region – 23,

    Almaty region – 78,

    Atyrau region – 184,

    East Kazakhstan region – 133,

    Zhambyl region – 121,

    West Kazakhstan region – 103,

    Karaganda region – 118,

    Kostanay region – 55,

    Kyzylorda region – 49,

    Mangistau region – 2,

    Pavlodar region – 92,

    North Kazakhstan region – 63,

    Turkestan region – 40,

    To date, 70,339 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


