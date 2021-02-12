1,640 get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against coronavirus infection on February 1. 1,640 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, the city administration’s official website reads.

1,500 health workers got COVID-10 shots. As earlier reported, medical workers, workers at the emergency medical settings, those working at the intensive care units, sanitary and epidemiological service are the first in the line for vaccination. Teachers at schools, universities are the second, then comes policemen, emergency service workers, etc.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.