1,674 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan
10:14, 16 July 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:
Nur Sultan city - 204;
Almaty city - 219;
Shymkent city - 76;
Akmola region - 43;
Aktobe region - 53;
Almaty region - 88;
Atyrau region - 218;
East Kazakhstan region - 133;
Zhambyl region - 87;
West Kazakhstan region - 101;
Karaganda region - 100;
Kostanay region - 49;
Kyzylorda region - 74;
Mangistau region - 41;
Pavlodar region - 63;
North Kazakhstan region - 95;
Turkestan region – 30.
In total 65,188 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.