1,721 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,721 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to a special website Coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of which 585 were recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 124 – in Almaty city, 11 – in Shymkent city, 48 in Akmola region, 42 in Aktobe region, 50 in Almaty region, 110 in Atyrau region, 247 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 125 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Karaganda region, 23 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 200 in North Kazakhstan region, 3 in Turkestan region.

In total 35,911 persons beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan.