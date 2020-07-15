1,759 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,759 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

Nur Sultan city - 250;

Almaty city - 229;

Shymkent city - 28;

Akmola region - 42;

Aktobe region - 196;

Almaty region - 82;

Atyrau region - 179;

East Kazakhstan region - 139;

Zhambyl region - 79;

West Kazakhstan region - 98;

Karaganda region - 98;

Kostanay region - 45;

Kyzylorda region - 53;

Mangistau region - 38;

Pavlodar region - 88;

North Kazakhstan region - 75;

Turkestan region – 40.

In total 63,514 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.