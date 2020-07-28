  • kz
    1,833 recoveries recorded in Kazakhstan over past day

    09:16, 28 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,833 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 54, 404, including

    494 in Nur-Sultan city,

    44 in Almaty city,

    13 in Shymkent city,

    1 in Aktobe region,

    343 in Almaty region

    90 in Atyrau region,

    240 in East Kazakhstan region,

    82 in West Kazakhstan region,

    79 in Karaganda region,

    51 in Kostanay region,

    45 in Kyzylorda region,

    87 in Mangistau region,

    31 in Pavlodar region,

    130 in North Kazakhstan region,

    103 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 54,404 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
