  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1,851 COVID-19 patients treated as in-patients – Kazakh health ministry

    13:10, 06 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,180 people, including 70 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, of 3,180, 1,851 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 1,329 - as out-patients.

    There are 86 patients with severe COVID-19 and 14 patients with critical COVID-19 across the country. 16 patients are connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!