1.9% economic growth expected in Karaganda region in 2016

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The economic growth in Karaganda region is expected to be at the level of 1.9% in 2016, Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov informed.

"In order to increase the responsibility and assessment of the effectiveness of the work, the memorandum on achievement of seven key growth indicators in 2016 was signed with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The economic growth of the region is expected to be 1.9% in 2016, the growth of investments in the per capita fixed assets - 15.2%, the growth of taxation revenue and non-taxation revenue is planned to be about 3.3%. Besides, the unemployment level will not increase 4.9%, and the life expectancy is expected to reach 70.36 years this year," N. Abdibekov said at the CCS media briefing.

Moreover, the authorities of the region try to increase the level of people's satisfaction with the quality of the rendered public services.