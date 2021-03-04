1,946 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with negative COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 international flights carrying 2,302 passengers, of whom 1,946 had COVID-19 PCR tests with a negative result, arrived in Kazakhstan on March 3, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

16 international flights from Germany, Great Britain, Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 3, 2021.

Nine flights with 1,519 passengers on board (35 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

Four flights with 543 passengers on board (243 with no PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

Passengers arrived at airports of the cities of Aktau and Atyrau had COVID-19 PCR tests.

One flight carrying 138 passengers (78 with no COVID-19 PCR tests) landed at the airport of Uralis city.

Of 2,302 air passengers arrived, 1,946 had COVID-19 PCR tests with a negative result, while 356 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.

The passengers arrived without PCR tests were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

COVID-19 PCR tests of 246 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without the test a day before returned a negative result.

Notably, Kazakhstan has recorded 804 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.