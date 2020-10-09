1,950 COVID patients treated at in-patient facilities – Ministry of Health

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,044 patients, including 74 children, are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 countrywide, Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed Friday.

According to the data published on the ministry’s Telegram channel, 1,950 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection at in-patient facilities. 1,094 people are receiving outpatient treatment.

84 patients are in critical condition. 13 more are in moderately grave condition and 11 are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Healthcare reminds that daily COVID-19 statistics can be found on its official website and social media accounts.