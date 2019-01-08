1 civilian killed, 26 injured in bomb attack in E. Afghan city

KHOST, Afghanistan. KAZINFORM At least one civilian was killed and 26 others wounded after an explosion ripped through a road in Khost, a city in eastern Afghanistan, on Tuesday, officials said.

"An improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near the city's main mosque roughly at 11:30 a.m. local time, causing panic among the residents," a police officer on condition of anonymity told Xinhua.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures in the city, which is the capital of Khost province.

Dr. Ahmad Shah, acting head of provincial health department, told Xinhua that one dead body and 26 wounded people were admitted to hospitals in Khost city following the incident.

The official added that the death toll could rise, as many injured remain in critical conditions.

The nearby building's windows were blasted out and shards of glass were strewn over the sidewalk.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More than 2,790 civilians were killed and over 5,250 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first nine months of 2018 in the war-torn country, according to figures released by the United Nations mission in the country.

Photo credit: www.urdupoint.com