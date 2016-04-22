  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1 dead, 1 critical after cyclists hit by KamAZ in Zhambyl region

    13:12, 22 April 2016
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Today on the road between Taraz and the village of Aisha Bibi in Zhambyl region a fatal accident has occurred, Kazinform refers to the regional prosecutor's office.

    Two cyclists and KamAZ truck were moving along the road in the same direction. A driver of KamAZ did not notice the cyclists and hit them. One of them, born in 1998, has died on the spot. The second cyclist was taken to a hospital. According to the statement, the young man is in critical condition.
    Criminal case was initiated. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Zhambyl region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!