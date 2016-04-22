1 dead, 1 critical after cyclists hit by KamAZ in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Today on the road between Taraz and the village of Aisha Bibi in Zhambyl region a fatal accident has occurred, Kazinform refers to the regional prosecutor's office.

Two cyclists and KamAZ truck were moving along the road in the same direction. A driver of KamAZ did not notice the cyclists and hit them. One of them, born in 1998, has died on the spot. The second cyclist was taken to a hospital. According to the statement, the young man is in critical condition.

Criminal case was initiated. The investigation is underway.