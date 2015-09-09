1 dead, 6 injured as SUV collides with minivan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One woman was killed and six other people were injured after a SUV collided with a minivan and it capsized 30 kilometers of Astana city on Tuesday evening, KTK TV channel reports.

According to the police, the SUV collided head-on with the minivan full of "Astana Zelenstroy" company's employees. As a result of the collision, the minivan capsized killing the female passenger. She is survived by three underage children. Six other passengers sustained other injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics didn't provide the extent of their injuries. The driver of the minivan wasn't hurt. As for the driver of the SUV, he fled the scene and is currently wanted by the Astana police.