1 dead, 8 injured in knife attack in Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - At least one was killed and eight others were injured in a knife attack in the VIVO! shopping mall in Stalowa Wola in souteastern Poland.

A man armed with a knife attacked terrified shoppers the VIVO! shopping mall in the city of Stalowa Wola in southeastern Poland, RFM FM reported, Sputnik reports.



The attack occurred at 3 pm local time. A 27-year-old resident of the town, Konrad K., attacked customers in the shopping mall. The madman wounded at least 9 people, one of whom died later in a hospital.



Most of the injured have received cuts and gashes.



People in the shopping center tried to stop the man, including one of the mall's guards.



According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrator behaved as if he'd gone mad. Police and ambulances were called to the scene immediately.

The attacker was arrested by police.



