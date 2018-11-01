  • kz
    1 died, 7 injured in road accident in Karaganda region

    20:16, 01 November 2018
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM One person died, seven more received injuries in a road-traffic accident on Zhezkazgan-Satpayev highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "23-year-old driver of Toyota Camry crossed the oncoming lane and collided with Mitsubishi Galant. As a result, 39-year-old driver of Mitsubishi died at the spot. Seven passengers of the two cars were hospitalized," the regional police department says.

    A criminal investigation has been launched.

     

