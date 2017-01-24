1 killed, 12 injured as passenger bus crashes into motor vehicle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One man was killed and 12 people were injured after a passenger bus collided with a motor vehicle near Uralsk city, Kazinform has learnt from Moi GOROD web portal.

The accident occurred on the Uralsk-Samara highway not far from the city of Uralsk on January 24. The passenger bus en route Uralsk-Akzhaiyk-Yenbek committed the head-on collision with the UAZ vehicle.



According to the press service of the West Kazakhstan regional healthcare department, the 41-year-old man who sustained fatal injuries during the road accident died upon arrival at the hospital.



"Paramedics rushed two women and a man who also sustained various injuries to the regional hospital," the press service added.



Eight more people reportedly sustained minor injuries.