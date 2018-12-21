1 killed, 20 injured in traffic accident in Turkey

BAKU. KAZINFORM According to the preliminary data, one person was killed and 20 people were injured as a result of the collision of a passenger bus with a truck in Turkey's Yozgat province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

All the injured are Turkish citizens. The injured were taken to the city hospital.

Some 32,473 traffic accidents were registered in Turkey in November 2018, as a result of which 202 people got killed.