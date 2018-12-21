  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1 killed, 20 injured in traffic accident in Turkey

    13:16, 21 December 2018
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM According to the preliminary data, one person was killed and 20 people were injured as a result of the collision of a passenger bus with a truck in Turkey's Yozgat province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

    All the injured are Turkish citizens. The injured were taken to the city hospital.

    Some 32,473 traffic accidents were registered in Turkey in November 2018, as a result of which 202 people got killed.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!