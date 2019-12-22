1 killed, 32 others injured in motel fire in S. Korea

GWANGJU. KAZINFORM - One was killed and 32 others injured in what appears to be arson at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region on Sunday, local firefighters said, Yonhap reports.

The fire started at a five-story motel in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 5:45 a.m., according to the firefighters. It was put out in some 30 minutes.

A total of 33 people were taken to nearby hospitals, but one of them was later pronounced dead. The others are getting treatment for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries, with some of them in critical condition, possibly raising the number of the dead.

An arson suspect, identified only by his surname, Kim, is currently in police custody. The 39-year-old man was reportedly staying on the third floor of the motel when the fire broke out.

The suspect told police that he lit the fire on a pillow before exiting the motel, according to sources. He is also in a hospital, and police said that further investigation will be carried out after his treatment is completed.