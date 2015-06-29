1 killed, 4 injured in two accidents on one highway in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and four people sustained injuries in two road accidents on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway in Akmola region yesterday.

The Daewoo Nexia driver was on his way to Petropavlovsk when he hit a pedestrian on the motorway at 01:00 a.m. on June 28. The man died at the scene without regaining consciousness. The second accident occurred at 5:55 p.m. when the BMW driver lost control of his vehicle and it capsized on the motorway. Besides, the BMW car rammed into a Lexus vehicle and ended up in a road ditch. As a result of the crush, four passengers of the BMW car sustained severe injuries. The Lexus driver escaped unharmed.