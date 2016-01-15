1 killed, 50 evacuated as car rams into bus in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and dozens of children were evacuated after a bus and a Chevrolet car collided on a highway in Akmola region on Thursday.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Stepnogorsk-Akkol highway at 5:24 p.m. The Chevrolet car rammed into the passenger bus en-route to Stepnogorsk.

As a result of the collision, the female driver of the Chevrolet vehicle died right away. Her friend who sustained various injuries was rushed to the nearest hospital.

52 people, including 50 kids, traveling in the bus escaped unharmed and were evacuated from the scene.