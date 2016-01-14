1 killed after car collides with train in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A motor car has collided with an electric train in Stepnogorsk town, Akmola region.

According to the regional Emergency Department, January 13 at 5:24 pm Niva Chevrolet car collided with an electric train at a railway crossing near the hydrometallurgical plant of LLP "Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine". The car's driver, Kanat Nurmanov, born in 1971, was immediately taken to the central hospital of Stepnogorsk. He was diagnosed with brain contusion, closed fracture of ribs, contused lung and multiple bruises.

Maksut Aykimbaev, passenger of the motor car, born in 1960, has died on the spot of the tragedy.